Seattle Mariners Fall into Tie For Final Playoff Spot in American League
NEW YORK - The Seattle Mariners dropped their second consecutive game on Wednesday night, falling 9-6 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Starter Logan Evans gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning and the M's were never able to get fully back into the game, as they dropped to 48-44 on the season.
This loss was hurtful for the M's on multiple fronts, as Seattle has officially dropped the season series against the Yankees, and they fell into a tie for the third and final wild card spot with the Boston Red Sox, who have won six straight games.
"Tough one tonight. I thought the guys fought back, they tried to get back into this game, picking up four homers tonight. A big day for Cole Young getting his first big-league homer, that's a reason to celebrate and good for him. But they hit home runs too, they got the early lead and we tried to jump back into it, but they continued to work that lead and expand it a little bit. We just weren't able to get them in the end," manager Dan Wilson said postgame.
The Mariners got a home run from Young, and then got one from Jorge Polanco, J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit two home runs for the Yankees.
Evans took the loss, falling to 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA.
Seattle will look to salvage the series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo (SEA) will pitch against Marcus Stroman (NYY).
