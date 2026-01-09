Mariners & Bryce Miller can't come to an agreement, pitcher now headed for arbitration

On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners announced they had signed six of seven arbitration-eligible players, including key contributors like pitcher George Kirby and outfielder Randy Arozarena. Both played big roles in the team's 2025 AL West Division Championship.

Arozarena, Kirby, pitchers Logan Gilbert, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash, and outfielder Luke Raley all reached an agreement with the team on Thursday, leaving Bryce Miller as the only one who did not sign on the terms with the Mariners. Miller filed at $2.625 million, and the Mariners filed at $2.25 million.

Arozarena received a one-year deal worth approximately $11.3 million from Seattle, while Kirby settled for about $4.3 million. Meanwhile, Miller's hearing will be scheduled for shortly before spring training, with a three-person arbitration panel deciding which salary he receives for next season.

Bryce Miller has been a workhorse

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller (50) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Miller, 27, has gained a reputation as a reliable 'innings eater' in the M's rotation. Especially in 2024, when he tossed 180.1, while also posting a 12-8 record with a career-low 2.94 ERA. Things fell a little flat for the veteran starter in 2025, however, when he went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA. He was hit with injuries a year ago and only managed to throw 90.1 innings in 18 total starts.

Expect a deal with Miller to be one that makes fiscal sense for his team. He's still an important part of the Mariners rotation, alongside Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, Kirby, and Logan Gilbert. If the front office can hold that nucleus together, Seattle should be contenders for the immediate future.

