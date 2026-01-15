Freshly off a 2025 season where they won 90 games and their first division championship in 24 years, the Seattle Mariners were back to the drawing board right away this offseason, hoping to get another sweet shot of success in 2026. With three key free agents on the infield set to hit the open market, there was no rest in the Emerald City, as GM Josh Hollander and team president Jerry Dipoto had to scramble to prepare their winter list of wants.

But after quickly re-signing their own top free agent, power-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor, it looked like things were going to happen quickly for the Mariners this offseason. Getting that deal done, a five-year, $92.5 million contract with a full no-trade clause, appeared to indicate that the M's would secure their immediate future, and fans could rest easily. Instead, the process has moved at a snail's pace.

Most Mariners supporters were stunned to see second baseman Jorge Polanco leave, signing a two-year deal with the New York Mets. Then, they were led to believe that 3B Eugenio Suarez, currently coming off his second stint in Seattle, was ready to return for the long-term. Instead, those talks have stalled, and the team is looking elsewhere for solutions in the infield.

The search for answers has been slow-moving

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) throws to first for an out in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 21, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Versatile hitters like Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner have been pursued as part of the potential solution, but trade talks have also been stagnant recently. So, while the rumor mill keeps churning, not much is getting done, and it's starting to leave M's fans scratching their heads.

While Dipoto and Hollander have likely been firing off frantic phone calls on a minute-by-minute basis, the aura outside the building suggests a growing concern with how the roster is currently constructed.

The Mariners can always go the route of using younger talent like third baseman Ben Williamson and super infield prospect Cole Emerson, but they need to add a veteran bat to look like a bona fide World Series contender in 2026.

Meanwhile? The wait continues in Seattle, as Spring Training approaches.

