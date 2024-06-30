Seattle Mariners' Fans are Losing Their Minds Over What Jarred Kelenic is Doing
If you go anywhere in the Seattle Mariners' "twitterverse" you're bound to see it. Heck, you couldn't possibly miss it.
The talk about Jarred Kelenic.
The former top prospect, who was traded by the Mariners to the Atlanta Braves in a salary dump move this offseason is finding massive success in Atlanta - hitting leadoff in the absence of Ronald Acuna Jr.
Heck, he hit a leadoff home run off Paul Skenes of all people on Saturday.
Check out the following posts from Mariners fans after this blast: One person suggested that the M's traded the wrong "star," implying they should have kept Kelenic and traded Julio Rodriguez instead.
Longtime Mariners' blogosphere member Nathan Bishop had a little more fun with it, but still found a way to roast the M's:
Jarred Kelenic (.281/.325/.465) would currently be leading the Seattle Mariners in all three of those offensive categories. God very much exists and He hates you.
And this M's fan account pointed out the differences in WRC+ among outfielders.
Outfielders in 2024:
Jarred Kelenic - 116 WRC+
Luke Raley - 114
Dom Canzone - 104
Julio Rodriguez - 87
Mitch Haniger - 80
Kelenic is hitting .283 this season with a .795 OPS. He's got nine homers and 26 RBI, although it's fair to note that the Braves have hidden him against left-handed pitching (just 43 at-bats) in the same way that the Mariners tried to in 2023.
While several M's fans were tired of Kelenic failing to live up to his prospect hype, several were also disappointed to see him dealt away solely to get rid of the salary of Marco Gonzales. The more that Kelenic continues to hit in Atlanta, the worse that decision will look.
Kelenic hit .253 in Seattle last season in 105 games but also failed to hit higher than .181 in either of his two years with the M's.
