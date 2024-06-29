Mariners' Triple-A Team Releases Incredible New Cap That Plays Off Popular M's Uniforms
We don't tend to do a lot of fashion reviews here at "Inside the Mariners," but this one, we just had to tell you about.
On Friday, the M's Triple-A team, the Tacoma Rainiers, released an incredible new cap that plays off the Mariners popular "Sunday cream" uniforms.
They put out the picture and description on "X:"
Welcome our newest Rainiers x Mariners fitted cap. An affiliation 30 years strong. #WeRTacoma #TridentsUp
As you can see in the picture, the face of the cap is white with the bill of the cap being the same royal blue color that accents the M's Sunday home uniforms. The blue and yellow "Mariners" emblem on the back of the hat is a nice touch as well.
As of this posting, the cap can be purchased on the Rainiers website but can only be purchased in "fitted" form.
It's hard to believe that the Mariners introduced the Sunday cream uniforms back in the 2015 season. Right now, they pair with the home whites, the navy alternates and the Northwest Green alternates. There is also the "City Connect" uniform, which is worn on Friday night home games.
As for the Rainiers, they have been a Mariners' affiliate since 1995. They also previously served as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. The team was affiliated with the A's prior to the Mariners, being named the Tacoma Tigers from 1981-1994.
As they became affiliated with the Mariners, future stars like Ken Griffey Jr., Felix Hernandez and Alex Rodriguez have all passed through.
