Seattle Native and Former Mariners' Pitcher Signs with American League Contender
Seattle native and former Seattle Mariners' pitcher Matthew Boyd has signed a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians announced the move on Saturday and then promptly placed Boyd on the injured list.
Boyd has been recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last June and there's no guarantee that he makes it back at all this season. However, if he does come back, he'll have an opportunity to aid a Guardians' pitching staff that has lost Shane Bieber for the year and has dealt with injuries all season to Gavin Williams. Furthermore, Triston McKenzie has been ineffective most of the season, so the Guardians' staff does need to build some depth.
The 33-year-old Boyd, who was born in Mercer Island, Wash., has played nine years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He joined Seattle in a trade for the stretch run in 2022 and went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA as a reliever over 10 appearances. He was part of the group that helped break the playoff drought and advanced to the ALDS.
Lifetime, Boyd is 44-67 in his career with a 4.94 ERA. He started more than 30 games in back-to-back years for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019. He also made 12 starts during the COVID 2020 season.
Every member of that 2022 drought-busting M's team is remembered fondly by Mariners' fans so we certainly wish Boyd well in his quest for good health. With the Guardians, he'll have another chance to get to the playoffs. They currently lead the American League Central.
