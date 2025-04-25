Seattle Mariners Have Unique Connection with First-Round NFL Draft Choice
The first round of the NFL Draft took place on Thursday night in Green Bay, Wisc. with the Seattle Seahawks selecting offensive lineman Grey Zabel out of North Dakota St. at pick No. 18.
The hope is that Zabel will help fortify the offensive line for new quarterback Sam Darnold, and allow the Seahawks to better run the ball, which is a main principle of head coach Mike Macdonald's program.
However, the Seattle Mariners actually share a unique connection with the guy taken right after Zabel: Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Per the M's on social media:
Congrats to Washington’s own Emeka Egbuka, who was drafted by the @Buccaneers in this year’s NFL Draft!
In 2011, Emeka was the National Pitch, Hit & Run Champion in the boys 7–8 year-old division and threw out a first pitch to @RealKingFelix!
Egbuka was born in Steilacoom, Washington and attended high school there. The 6'1'' receiver helped Ohio State win the College Football Playoff title game this past season as they defeated Notre Dame. He is the school record holder for career receptions with 205.
He paired with Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2023 to make one of the best receiver duos in college football. Harrison was drafted last year by the Arizona Cardinals.
As for Hernandez? He's arguably the greatest pitcher in Mariners' history.
Lifetime, he was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history.
