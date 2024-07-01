Seattle Mariners Just Got Horrible News Ahead of Series with Baltimore Orioles
The Seattle Mariners have lost eight of their last 12 games and life is set to get even tougher this week when the Baltimore Orioles come to town.
The O's, who share the lead in the American League East, are set to have ace pitcher Corbin Burnes back for the series which begins on Tuesday night.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:
Right-hander Corbin Burnes has been reinstated from the paternity list, and left-hander Matt Krook has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. To be determined which day in Seattle Burnes might start
First off, we congratulate Burnes on the birth of his child. That is awesome news, however, his return is terrible news for Seattle.
The Mariners already have the worst team batting average in baseball (.218), and they are set to see flamethrower Grayson Rodriguez on Tuesday. Also seeing Burnes, who won a Cy Young Award in 2021, is just a miserable proposition for this group right now.
The 29-year-old was traded from the Brewers to the Orioles this offseason and has been everything that Baltimore could have asked for. He's gone 9-3 with a 2.28 ERA, striking out 99 batters in 106.2 innings. Furthermore, he's solidified a rotation that is pitching without John Means and Kyle Bradish, who are both out for the year. He's also extremely likely to make his fourth career All-Star team.
A free agent at the end of the year, Burnes is 54-30 lifetime through his seven seasons with Milwaukee and Baltimore. He has a career ERA of 3.13.
