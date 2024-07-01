MLB Insider Says Seattle Mariners are Already Making Calls Ahead of Trade Deadline
According to MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners have already begun making calls ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Seattle, who is idle on Monday, is currently 47-39 on the season. They lead the American League West by 3.5 games but have seen a 10-game lead erode down to that number in just 12 days as the Astros have won nine of their last 10. Furthermore, the M's have the worst team batting average in baseball at .218 and they have lost eight of their last 12.
Here is what Morosi has to say about the nature of the calls:
The Mariners already have begun talking with teams about possible trades, with the deadline exactly one month away. For now, Seattle’s focus is an everyday bat and bullpen help.
@MLBNetwork
The need for an everyday bat is readily apparent, but the question is, who will be available and how will the M's make things work positionally? The Chicago White Sox are clear sellers and have Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham available. Each of them could make sense for different reasons. Furthermore, the Miami Marlins are clear sellers and could be willing to move Josh Bell.
However, the Mets no longer look likely to trade Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays appear less inclined to move Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette, so how the M's go about attacking their offensive issues will be interesting.
As for the bullpen, the M's need help there too, but it seems less pressing, especially as Gregory Santos works his way back from injury (hopefully later this month) and top prospect Logan Evans likely makes his major league debut soon.
The Mariners will host the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
