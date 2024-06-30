MLB Insider Suggests Seattle Mariners Trade Target Could Be Off Market
New York Mets' first baseman Pete Alonso may no longer be a trade deadline option for the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Rival teams who have expressed interest in New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso are convinced Alonso will definitely stay put as long as the Mets are within five games of the wild-card race.
Nightengale wrote that in his Sunday Notebook. While the Mets looked like clear sellers in May, a great stretch of play in June has them sitting at an even .500 (40-40). As a result of the mediocrity in the National League this year, the Mets are also just 1.0 game back of a wild card spot in the National League.
While the price was already set to be high for acquiring Alonso, one of the few impact bats who was thought to be available, it's likely even higher for a team now as the Mets would be giving up playoff chances by dealing him.
Acquiring Alonso brings about all kinds of roster issues for the Mariners, but he is undoubtedly the kind of bat that the Mariners need. Seattle enters play on Sunday with the worst team batting average in baseball (.218) and is on pace for the worst batting average in team history.
Alonso is hitting .244 for the Mets but has 17 homers, which would lead Seattle. He also had 46 RBI and an .802 OPS. He's hit 37 homers or more in each full season of his career, is a multi-time All-Star and a multi-time home run derby champion.
The trade deadline is July 30.
