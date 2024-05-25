Mariners' Key Reliever Appears to Take Another Big Step in Injury Recovery on Friday
The Seattle Mariners, desperate for some bullpen help, keep appearing to get good news on reliever Gregory Santos, who has been out all season with shoulder/lat issues.
The process is slow, and Santos isn't thought to be an option until July, but the righty continues to increase his throwing program, as recorded by Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 on Friday.
Santos throwing with Trent Blank at Nationals Park. Looks like he is stretching it out a bit.
Santos is on the 60-day injured list, but the fact that he's still moving forward is a welcome sign for the team, who acquired Santos this past offseason with the goal of him becoming an ace late-game option.
Back on May 17th, MLB.com wrote the following:
Santos said that his next steps would be at 120 feet, a barometer he reached recently before a setback earlier this month that prompted a shutdown of 3-4 days and for the team to order another MRI.
“Nothing specifically, I just felt a little uncomfortable,” Santos said. “There was some inflammation, but luckily now we're pretty good.”
Even if he clears every hurdle and feels 100%, Santos estimated that he won’t throw his first bullpen session until June.
Perhaps the Friday recording is him moving out to the 120-foot mark. Once he throws enough bullpens, Santos will need an extensive amount of rehab time, so the July time frame certainly seems like the best-case scenario, assuming he remains healthy until then.
The 24-year-old Santos made his major league debut in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. He's 2-4 with a 4.00 ERA at the major league level. He had five saves last season, ending the year as the White Sox closer. If he does get on the field for Seattle, he should pair with Andres Munoz make a formidable late-game duo for manager Scott Servais.
