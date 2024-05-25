This Mariners Offensive Stat is Absolutely Bonkers, In a Bad Way
After a disappointing 6-1 loss on Friday night against the Washington Nationals, the Seattle Mariners are now 3-5 on their current 10-game road trip through the East Coast.
On this road trip, which has consisted of three games vs. the Baltimore Orioles, four against the Yankees and one against the Nationals, the M's have had an incredibly difficult time getting anything going offensively.
That has been especially true against starting pitchers, who the M's have been completely overwhelmed by.
Check out this graphic from ROOT Sports:
So, those numbers are even worse after the subpar performance on Friday against MacKenzie Gore. Yes, it's true that the M's have seen good starting pitching on this trip like Grayson Rodriguez, Corbin Burnes, Marcus Stroman, Gore and Luis Gil, but the M's inability to put any pressure on opposing starters is completely vexing.
After the game, manager Scott Servais said that the team can't rely solely on starting pitching to carry them, and he's right. While the M's starters are solid, they can't be forced into being perfect, which is essentially what is happening right now. You also can't rely upon late-game magic to bail you out. Yes, it's great that the team put together a four-run comeback against Clay Holmes in New York, and it's great that Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam in Minnesota late, but that's the anamoly and can't be treated as the expectation. You have to be able to get to a team early and apply some pressure.
In Friday's lineup alone, four starters were hitting under .250 for the year and eight starters were hitting under .243. That's simply not sustainable if you want to win.
The M's need to do a better job of finding an approach, sticking to it, and need to do a better job of making pitchers pay for mistakes. As has been noted by multiple places, the M's are fouling off too many hittable pitches, and since they are leading the world in strikeouts, they are simply missing too many pitches also.
