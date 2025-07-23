Seattle Mariners Legend to Be Featured in New MLB Network Special
Sources have indicated to Mariners on SI that a new feature on Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will debut this Saturday (July 26) at 4 p.m. PT on MLB Network.
The special, called "MLB Network Hall of Fame Special: Ichiro Suzuki," will air one day before Ichiro is enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. That ceremony takes place Sunday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. PT.
The feature is reportedly a conversation between Ichiro and legendary broadcaster Bob Costas. We know it was filmed earlier this year and will be 30 minutes in length.
Costas says about the special, “Among the many things that always impressed me about Ichiro, is his sincere and respectful regard for baseball history and those who made it. That comes across yet again in our most recent conversation.”
Ichiro, 51, spent 28 seasons playing professional baseball between his time in Japan and his time in the United States. One of the most decorated players in baseball history, Ichiro was a seven-time NPB All-Star as well as a seven-time Gold Glover. He also was a seven-time batting champion and a three-time Pacific League MVP.
He had 4,367 career hits, making him the true all-time hit king. Pete Rose had 4,256.
In the United States, Ichiro amassed 19 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. Fourteen of those years came with the Mariners, and he won the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 as the M's won an American League record 116 games.
He was a 10-time All-Star with the M's as well as a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Sluggers. His 262 hits in 2004 are the most ever in a major league season.
Ichiro will become the third Mariners player to make the Hall of Fame, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez. He will also be the first Japanese player ever elected to the Hall of Fame.
His No. 51 will be retired in a ceremony by the Mariners on Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Park.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointing loss to the Astros on Sunday and the Brewers on Monday. The M's haven't played very clean, so what's gone wrong? Also, Brady is evolving as a fan, but he's not sure he likes that. And, the M's need bullpen help, but no one seems to agree. Also, the crew from the Marine Layer podcast stops by to talk about their experience at the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE:
PRIORITIES STRAIGHT: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly zeroing in on a specific target. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.