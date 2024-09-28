Seattle Mariners Modify Starting Pitching Plans For Last Two Games of Season
With two games left in the regular season, the Seattle Mariners have switched up the plans in the starting rotation. The team will start rookie Emerson Hancock on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics while Logan Gilbert will take the ball on Sunday.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times had the information on social media:
Per Dan Wilson, Emerson Hancock will start on Saturday (a roster move will be made pregame) and Logan Gilbert will start on Sunday.
It's not surprising to see Hancock pitch in the final series of the year instead of Bryce Miller, who would have started Saturday had the Mariners been in contention. Miller has already thrown 30 more innings this season than he has in any other year of his professional career, so getting him a little extra rest before the offseason seems smart.
As for Hancock, he has filled in admirably on several occasions for the M's this season. Starting in the year in the rotation for Bryan Woo and then filling in for Woo and Luis Castillo at various other times, he's gone 4-4 with a 4.72 ERA. Though he doesn't have the ceiling of the rest of the M's rotation, he throws strikes and generally keeps the ball down in the zone.
It is a bit surprising to see Gilbert start on Sunday, considering he's already eclipsed the 200-iinning mark this season. It would not be shocking if he threw only a few innings so that he could get one last ovation from the T-Mobile Park faithful.
The Mariners and A's will play on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT
