Popular MLB Rumors Site Predicts Seattle Mariners Will Move on From Infielder This Offseason
The Seattle Mariners were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday afternoon, rendering the last three games of the season essentially meaningless.
Though the M's will be playing at T-Mobile Park this weekend against the Oakland A's, the focus is already shifting to the offseason where the Mariners will have several tough questions to answer.
First, the ownership group needs to decide how it wants to handle the looming budget. Will they increase spending massively? Incrementally? Not at all? Will the M's have to trade away one piece or multiple pieces to make the budget work for the group?
One of the keys to those questions is second baseman Jorge Polanco. Acquired from the Minnesota Twins last offseason to help solidify the keystone, Polanco struggled mightily at the plate. Though the 31-year-old provided 16 homers, he hit just .214, well below his career average of .263. He also doesn't move that well defensively anymore and dealt with injury issues that have limited him to 116 games.
He has a $12 million club option this offseason that comes with a $750,000 buyout. The reputable MLBTradeRumors website predicts that the M's will cut bait with Polanco.
At the time the Mariners acquired Polanco from the Twins, it looked like they were solidifying second base for two seasons, but Polanco’s option now looks likely to be declined.
If the Mariners do move on from Polanco, they have internal options like Ryan Bliss already in the system. Furthermore, they could utilize Dylan Moore at second base, or perhaps top prospect Cole Young is ready to take the reigns over full-time on Opening Day.
It's just one of the many questions that need to be answered.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's win in Houston on Monday night and why it was his favorite win of the year. He also discusses the playoff scenarios and has an in-depth talk with Todd Raleigh, the father of Cal Raleigh, about his son's season, career, upbringing and growth. CLICK HERE:
JOINED IN HISTORY: Ichiro Suzuki was joined in some amazing baseball history by fellow Japan native Shohei Ohtani. CLICK HERE:
SALTY and SALKY: Mariners fans are not happy with longtime Seattle radio host, Mike Salk. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: