Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Holds Awesome Record in History at Oakland Coliseum

The 8,268th and final home run at the Oakland Coliseum.



The first one was hit by Boog Powell in April 1968.



Mark McGwire has the most, with 166.



While McGwire hit further ones, the longest Statcast Era homer was 480 feet by Ryon Healy in 2018.



Baseball belongs in Oakland.