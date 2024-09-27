Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Holds Awesome Record in History at Oakland Coliseum
Thursday marked the last game ever in the history of the Oakland Coliseum as the A's beat the Texas Rangers 3-2.
The A's will sadly be leaving town next year in favor of Sacramento, which is just a pit stop on their way to Las Vegas. That means that the Seattle Mariners will have to play multiple series in Sacramento next season as the A's will be staying in the American League West.
Several people on social media were offering Coliseum memories, and the poplar @MLBHRVideos on "X" gave us an interesting nugget that includes a former Mariners player.
The 8,268th and final home run at the Oakland Coliseum.
The first one was hit by Boog Powell in April 1968.
Mark McGwire has the most, with 166.
While McGwire hit further ones, the longest Statcast Era homer was 480 feet by Ryon Healy in 2018.
Baseball belongs in Oakland.
While Healy did play for the A's, that home run was hit in 2018 as a member of the Mariners. In 133 games that season, he hit .271 with 25 homers and 78 RBI while posting a .302 on-base percentage. He spent parts of just five years in the big leagues with the A's, Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers. He also hit 24 home runs for the 2019 Mariners.
Lifetime, he was a .261 hitter.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they host the A's at T-Mobile Park. Seattle was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday afternoon.
They are 82-77 on the season.
