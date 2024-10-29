Seattle Mariners Possible Free Agent Infield Target Officially Becomes Available on Monday
On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds officially designated infielder Amed Rosario for assignment.
Gordon Wittenmyer had the news on social media:
The Reds DFA’d pending free agents Brandon Leibrandt, Amed Rosario to make 40-man roster room to activate Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the 60-day IL—technicalities required for the latter pair because their “rehab” assignments in the Ariz Fall League expired.
The roster move is really just a formality at this point. Rosario is destined to be a free agent at the end of the season, but the Reds got a jump on things early as they needed to get McLain and Encarnacion-Strand back on the 40-man roster. Usually, when a player is designated for assignment, they can be traded within a week, but there are no trades right now since the season is ongoing.
Why should Mariners fans care about this right now? Even though Rosario can't be traded for, it's just a way of reminding M's fans that he'll be out there when the offseason officially starts. The 28-year-old former top prospect could be a fit for the M's as they look to build their roster.
First, Rosario will play next season at 29 years old, which is means he still has the youth that the M's covet. Second, he has versatility. He can play second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield. Seattle figures to have positional openings at both second and third, at least in platoon options. Third, he played the 2024 season on a $1.5 million deal, so he should come cheaply, which the M's also value.
The eight-year veteran has played for the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Reds. He hit .280 this past season in 103 total games.
