Seattle Mariners Reporter Details Mariners Plans and Rumors as Trade Deadline Approaches
The Seattle Mariners took a big swing on Thursday night ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Randy Arozarena in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle TImes, the Mariners aren't done trying to add, but he threw cold water on the notion of them adding outfielder Luis Robert Jr. as well.
Robert Jr. and Arozarena would pair with Julio Rodriguez to make a formidable outfield trio, but it does muck up the waters for Mitch Haniger, Luke Raley, Dylan Moore, Jonatan Clase, Cade Marlowe and any one else that the M's want to use out there in 2024 and beyond. Furthermore, the financial commitment to Robert Jr. through 2027 might be too much for the M's ownership group to stomach considering Arozarena will command good money in arbitration over the next two years as well.
Jude says they may have smaller moves in mind, and that if they were going to take another big swing, they might be wiser to take a swing at first base rather than the expensive outfielder.
To be clear: If the Mariners are able to execute another trade, it would likely be for a peripheral piece — a relief pitcher, a backup catcher or a veteran outfielder, perhaps.
But the Mariners might be better positioned than any other team to pull off a deal for the game’s most coveted slugger — Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Blue Jays have indicated they aren't willing to trade Guerrero Jr. but the M's certainly are well-positioned to acquire him. Seattle has eight prospects in the MLB Top 100 and Guerrero Jr. would be worth going after considering he has 1.5 years left of team control. He would also easily slot in at first base with the recent DFA-ing of Ty France. He's going to be owed good money in arbitration as well, but only for one year, which may be better for the M's ownership than someone like Robert Jr.'s continued salaries.
Guerrero Jr. is hitting .296 this year with 18 home runs.
If the M's are unable to land him, all the other things that Jude mentioned are necessities as well. The bullpen is in tatters with Gregory Santos now injured. Perhaps a veteran outfielder like Tommy Pham of the White Sox would work well, even though he too muddy the waters. However, since he's on an expiring deal, it would be a problem they could navigate over the remaining two-plus months of the season.
The trade deadline comes up on July 30.
