BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Acquire Former All-Star From Tampa Bay Rays
There was fire to the smoke.
The Seattle Mariners acquired 2023 All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Francys Romero was first with the news.
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Mariners acquired the Rays for outfielder Aidan Smith (Low-A Modesto), right handed pitcher Brody Hopkins (Low-A Modesto) and a player to be named later.
Seattle will be acquire a power-hitting outfielder in Arozarena that has played all outfield positions this season.
Arozarena is hitting .211 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Rays in 2024. He's bounced back in June and July after struggling in May (.178 average). In June, he hit .291 with three home runs and in July he's hitting .275 with another four homers.
Arozarena has a 166 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) since June 1, according to a tweet from Ben Ranieri.
During his 2023 All-Star season, Arozarena hit .254 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs. He's also a danger on the basepaths (22 steals last year, 16 this season).
With the Mariners' starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list and outfielder Dominic Canzone out until mid-August with a right adductor strain, he will slide right in to Seattle's lineup and will provide the team the opportunity to have some depth. He also has experience as a designated hitter, which will allow some flexibility in the order when Rodriguez returns.
There was no confirmation as to how the lineup will shake out with the trade, but that would likely make a healthy Mariners outfield consistent of Victor Robles, Rodriguez and Arozarena.
Robles is hitting .394 in July and Rodriguez was hitting .375 with four homers before he suffered an ankle sprain on Sunday against the Houston Astros.
Seattle has finally acquired a power hitter, and they did one that's under team control for the next two seasons (arbitration eligible in 2025 and 2026), according to Spotrac.
The Mariners finally made a move. Now it's time to see whether this is the first of a couple more the come.
There was no information on Thursday when Arozarena is expected to join the team.
