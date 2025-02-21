Seattle Mariners Skipper Heaps Praise Upon Randy Arozarena, Rest of Outfield Group
The Seattle Mariners opened up Cactus League play on Friday afternoon with a game against the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex.
However, before the game, manager Dan Wilson met with the media to discuss a number of topics, including the impact of Randy Arozarena, who was acquired last season at the trade deadline.
Yeah. I mean, I think, how he compliments the outfield is awesome. He's kind of a quiet guy, but a huge smile and a guy that just loves to play this game. And, you look at what he did in the offseason, he is really ready to play and ready to get after it. A fierce competitor, a guy that really wants to do it on the field. And, when you look at the outfield that we have...the experience we have out there, we're gonna be able to run it down, no doubt about it. And I know these guys are really are looking forward to this season to make their mark as a group. And we've got a good group out there, no question.
Arozarena, about to turn 30, is coming off a year in which he hit just .219 for the Rays and Mariners. He had 20 homers and 20 stolen bases and should benefit from being more comfortable for a full season in Seattle in 2025.
Lifetime, he's a .254 hitter with 91 homers. He's headed into the seventh year of his career. He helped the Rays advance to the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
One of the early storylines in camp this year has been the camaraderie among the outfielders, with Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles supplying plenty of energy and enthusiasm. All three of them are expected to play vital roles on the roster.
The M's will travel to Tempe to play the Angels on Saturday afternoon.
