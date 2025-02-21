Seattle Mariners Fans Won't Be Able to Watch Whopping 15 Spring Training Games
Recently, we heard that the Seattle Mariners plan to broadcast 15 games this spring as a part of Cactus League play.
Of those 15 games, some will be broadcast via television on ROOT Sports, and some will be broadcast via an M's webcast.
Additionally, we now know that another four games will be broadcast through Mariners opponents this spring. That comes from "X" user @IISwitchII.
The previously unknown games that will be shown are February 22 (Angels), February 25 (Dodgers), March 6 (split-squad with Angels) and March 8 (Cubs).
All in all, that leaves 19 games for fans to watch and 15 games that won't be able to seen anywhere.
At the end of the day, it's spring training, so not everyone wants to be fully invested, but for fans who want to see everything, that's certainly a disappointment.
The good news? That February 24th game against the Milwaukee Brewers will be covered on-site by Mariners on SI! We begin our live coverage from Peoria, Ariz. on Thursday and will be present in Maryvale at Brewers camp that day.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they went 85-77, missing the playoffs by one game and finishing second in the American League West.
With manager Dan Wilson in his first full year, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer in his first season and a still-excellent pitching staff, expectations are high for the M's to get back to the postseason.
Cactus League play kicks off Friday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.
