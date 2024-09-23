Seattle Mariners Slugging Prospect Named Team's MiLB Player of Year By Baseball America
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners top prospect Laz Montes, who was named the team's Minor League Baseball Player of the Year by Baseball America on Monday.
The publication, one of the most reputable in the business, named an MiLB Player of the Year for each organization.
Montes is universally regarded as one of the top prospects in all of baseball. In addition to his praise from Baseball America, he is also the No. 45 prospect in the sport according to MLB Pipeline.
Still just 19 years old, Montes is an intimidating presence at the plate. Listed at 6-feet-3 inches tall and 210 pounds, he split his season between Low-A Modesto and High-A. He hit .288 across both levels, hitting .309 at Modesto and .260 at Everett. In total, he had a .881 OPS this year and smacked 21 homers. He also was one of the few minor league players, at any level, to bring in 100 runs. He had 105 RBI.
He's drawn comparisons to vaunted Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Nothing stood out more than his raw power, which has legitimate 80-grade potential based on multiple exit velocity readings beyond 110 mph, thanks mostly to swinging at the right pitches. The obvious comparison -- one that he's publicly made himself -- is to fellow Cuba native Yordan Alvarez. Both trained with famed hitting instructor Aldo Marrero as amateurs.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Montes start out at Everett again next season before ending up in Double-A before the year ends.
