UPDATE: Seattle Mariners Could Activate Ace Pitcher From Injured List ASAP
UPDATE, 9:05 a.m. PT (Saturday): MLB.com has put out a story with comments from manager Dan Wilson. While non-committal, the Mariners could activate Castillo when first eligible on Monday.
"Progressing as he should be," Wilson said. "I don't think there's any expected date, right now, of his return, but progressing as he has. I know Luis is very diligent about getting his work in and trying to get healthy, and I think as far as we know right now, he's doing well."
SATURDAY AM: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo was seen throwing in the outfield on Friday night before the M's took on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 posted the video of Castillo throwing from a good distance in the outfield. He also appeared to be moving well. He was clearly not throwing at max effort.
Castillo has been on the injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring strain (left) since Sept. 9. While he was not pushing off at full effort, it was good to see him being agile. Furthermore, it's unknown if Castillo can make it back this season, but it's encouraging to see him preparing as if he will be back. The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 5.0 games back in the American League West and two back in the wild card with eight games to play.
Even if he can't start, perhaps Castillo could be an option next week if the M's last few games end up mattering in the standings.
The 31-year-old Castillo has had an excellent season for Seattle, going 11-12 with a 3.64 ERA. He's struck out 175 batters in 175.1 innings and has helped make the M's starting staff the best in all of baseball this year.
He's under contract with the M's for three more seasons but there are already rumblings of the team potentially trading him this offseason in an effort to save money.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock pitches against Max Scherzer.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about why there was no episode on Tuesday: He lost his voice after going to Foxboro to watch the Seahawks beat the Patriots. Furthermore, we talk about the M's chances in the playoff race, the frustrations of the season, and the baserunning errors from Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
GOING, GOING, GONE? Reports are out that Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is now a finalist for a job with the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE:
M's CONNECTION TO OTHANI: Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Mike Baumann gave up the historic blast this week to Shohei Ohtani. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE:
ADVERTISING