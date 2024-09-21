Brady's Spin: This is All a Reminder That the Seattle Mariners Needed to Have Tried For Shohei Ohtani
As the Seattle Mariners season gets set to come to an end, there is one thought constantly swimming around in my mind: The M's needed to have made a realistic run at Shohei Ohtani last offseason when he was a free agent.
Now look, I get it. Free agency is a finicky game. The team has to want the player and the player has to want the team. There's way of knowing if the M's could have actually gotten Ohtani, but that's not the point. They needed to have tried.
The Mariners are on the verge of missing the playoffs yet again this season, despite getting painfully close once more. Ohtani is making baseball history, becoming the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season. How much different could this season have gone for the Mariners if Ohtani was there to rescue the anemic lineup?
Even if Ohtani put up half of the numbers he's putting up, how much better could this season have gone? Seriously, if Ohtani was hitting 25 homers and stealing 25 bases, this team is a playoff team. But the Mariners didn't even try.
They didn't try because of money or they didn't try because they thought they'd lose? Maybe it's one of those two, maybe it's both, but the fact that they didn't even try will go down as one my biggest regrets of this last calendar year of Mariners baseball.
The Mariners are 79-75 and will take on the Rangers again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT.
