Talented Seattle Mariners Rookie Talks About His Growing Comfort and Confidence

Speaking before Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees, third baseman Ben Williamson talked about his first three months in the big leagues.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners third baseman Ben Williamson (9) hits an RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 5.
The rookie, who was promoted in mid-April, talked about his adjustments, his comfort, and his growing confidence.

The rookie, who was promoted in mid-April, talked about his adjustments, his comfort, and his growing confidence.

"Kind ​of ​just ​the ​mindset ​of ​it ​all. ​I ​feel ​like ​that's ​the ​biggest ​piece ​of ​it, ​is ​I ​came ​in ​here ​and ​I ​was ​just ​like ​super ​nervous, ​didn't ​really ​know ​my ​place, kind of ​lacked ​that ​confidence ​going ​into ​it, ​and ​the ​more ​experience ​that ​I've ​gathered, ​I ​feel ​like ​I've ​just ​grown ​more ​confident ​in ​my ​abilities, ​but ​also ​just ​become ​more ​comfortable in ​who ​I am ​​as ​a ​player. ​Like, ​I'm ​not ​somebody ​that's ​gonna ​try ​to ​leave ​the ​yard. ​I ​feel ​like the first ​couple ​weeks ​in ​I ​was ​trying ​to ​do ​too ​much and ​getting ​away ​from ​my ​identity, ​which ​is ​just ​using ​the ​backside ​of ​the ​field, ​and ​I ​was ​trying ​to ​pull ​the ​ball, getting ​away ​from ​that ​approach ​and ​I ​struggled ​because ​of ​it, ​but ​just ​kind ​of ​getting ​more ​comfortable ​and ​staying ​true ​to ​myself ​is ​what ​I've kind ​of ​learned."

Williamson, known as a glove-first player, has done a nice job making contact for the M's, as he's hitting .XXX for the season. Though he has just one home run thus far, he's clearly continuing to evolve and hone in on his identity as a hitter.

The Mariners will play the Yankees again on Thursday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.

