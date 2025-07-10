Talented Seattle Mariners Rookie Talks About His Growing Comfort and Confidence
NEW YORK - Speaking before Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners' third baseman Ben Williamson spoke about his first few months in the big leagues.
The rookie, who was promoted in mid-April, talked about his adjustments, his comfort, and his growing confidence.
"Kind of just the mindset of it all. I feel like that's the biggest piece of it, is I came in here and I was just like super nervous, didn't really know my place, kind of lacked that confidence going into it, and the more experience that I've gathered, I feel like I've just grown more confident in my abilities, but also just become more comfortable in who I am as a player. Like, I'm not somebody that's gonna try to leave the yard. I feel like the first couple weeks in I was trying to do too much and getting away from my identity, which is just using the backside of the field, and I was trying to pull the ball, getting away from that approach and I struggled because of it, but just kind of getting more comfortable and staying true to myself is what I've kind of learned."
Williamson, known as a glove-first player, has done a nice job making contact for the M's, as he's hitting .XXX for the season. Though he has just one home run thus far, he's clearly continuing to evolve and hone in on his identity as a hitter.
The Mariners will play the Yankees again on Thursday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.
