Mariners legend Felix Hernandez gets closer to Cooperstown, but no call yet

To say Felix Hernandez is the greatest pitcher in the history of the Seattle Mariners franchise would be a bit of an understatement. As the team's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and shutouts, he is already a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame. Now, he's been waiting on a call from the MLB Hall of Fame, but as this year's balloting concluded, he missed out again this year. However, there was good news for the former starter; his total ballots increased by a huge margin.

In the 2025 tally, he appeared on just 20.6% of the ballots in his first year of eligibility. But that number jumped to 46.1% when all ballots were tallied this year. While that still doesn't meet the required 75% for induction, it's a positive sign for the future. Hernandez is edging closer to Cooperstown... at least in the eyes of voters.

Hernández spent his 15-year career with the Mariners from 2005 to 2019 and is regarded as one of the best pitchers of his era. Making his MLB debut as a teenager, he would soon become known by the nickname 'King Félix' due to his pitching prowess. As Seattle fans watched him grow and mature, he became an icon in the Emerald City.

Hernandez achieved some awesome accolades

Oct 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Seattle Mariners player Felix Hernandez gestures to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Houston Astros in game three of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

During his time in Major League Baseball, Hernandez compiled an overall record of 169-136, with 2,524 strikeouts, 663 walks, and a 3.42 ERA. On Aug. 15, 2012, he threw baseball’s 23rd perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It remains the only clean slate tossed by a Mariners pitcher in franchise history.

While he was hampered by injuries that eventually saw his career end a bit prematurely, there's no doubt that he was one of the most dominant pitchers of his era. For that, Felix Hernandez should certainly be in the discussion when it comes to baseball immortality.

