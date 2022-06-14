WATCH: Mariners OF Taylor Trammell Homers vs. Twins

SEATTLE — During the seventh inning of the Mariners' series opener with the Twins on Monday, outfielder Taylor Trammell homered off right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton.

Going 423 feet over the right-center field wall at an exit velocity of 105.2 MPH, the solo shot cut Minnesota's lead down to 3-2 and marked Trammell's second home run of the season. It also snapped an 0 for 18 streak for the 24-year old outfielder, bringing his overall slash line to .250/.346/.523 through 53 plate appearances.

Watch Trammell's home run below, courtesy of the Mariners' official Twitter account:

Go Inside the Mariners

Ranking Mariners' Positional Needs 7 Weeks Out From Trade Deadline

Analysis: 2 Recently DFA'd Players Who May Intrigue Mariners

3 Up, 1 Down: Robbie Ray Shines, But Mariners Held to One Hit in Rubber Match Loss to Red Sox

3 Up, 3 Down: Unlikely Heroes Power Mariners to 7-6 Walk-Off Win Over Red Sox

Mariners Reunite With Kevin Padlo, DFA Drew Steckenrider

3 Up, 3 Down: Marco Gonzales Walks Career-Worst Six in Mariners' 4-3 Loss to Red Sox

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Chris Stratton

Mariners Activate Erik Swanson, Option Anthony Misiewicz

Expectations For Ken Giles in Impending Return With Mariners

Diego Castillo Has Finally Hit His Stride in Second Year With Mariners

Follow Us!

Subscribe to Locked On Mariners—the only FREE daily podcast covering the Seattle Mariners every day, Monday through Friday.

Or listen to listen the show on your podcast platform of choice!

Follow us on Twitter @InsideMariners, @LO_Mariners and @danegnzlz.

Follow us on Facebook!