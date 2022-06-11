3 Up, 3 Down: Marco Gonzales Walks Career-Worst Six in Mariners' 4-3 Loss to Red Sox

The Mariners have now played five games against the Red Sox this year. They have lost all five, most recently falling in a 4-3 affair at T-Mobile Park on Friday night.

Despite the nightmarish start to the game, highlighted by a 44-pitch first inning from left-handed starter Marco Gonzales, there was no shortage of opportunities for Seattle to win. Its offense, however, squandered multiple scoring chances and wound up finishing the night 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position, leaving a whopping total of 23 men on base.

Losing in such a fashion has become all too familiar for the Mariners this season; and this loss, in particular, is especially frustrating coming off an impressive 6-3 road trip. With their four-series win streak now in jeopardy, they'll spend the weekend trying to prevent this hiccup from snowballing into a much larger issue that erases the progress they have made towards the .500 mark.

But before that, it's time to dive a little deeper into Friday night's action and comb through the three best and worst individual performances Seattle had. There were certainly plenty of negatives to find across the board, but the night as a whole was far from a disaster. The lows were just really low, and the highs did not move the needle enough for the Mariners.

Let's get into the specifics.

3 Up

1B Ty France

France has seemingly put an end to his miniature slump, recording multiple hits for the second time in as many games. Unfortunately, neither of his knocks led to runs for Seattle, nor his MLB-leading 13th hit by pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

OF Jesse Winker It certainly wasn't a perfect night for Winker, who struck out twice and flew out with the tying run at third in the bottom of the eighth. Nevertheless, he still managed to hammer his fourth home run of the season, driving a Rich Hill slider 380 feet over the right field wall with an exit velocity of 103.3 MPH and a launch angle of 37 degrees. That broke the ice for Seattle's offense and knotted things up at two runs apiece in the fifth. Shortly thereafter, Winker made a nice sliding grab near foul territory and dapped up a few fans before getting up. But his strong efforts, as he appears to be gesturing in the picture above, came up just short. DH Luis Torrens Torrens joined France as the only Mariners hitters to record two hits in this game. His double in the fifth, which registered an exit velocity of 101.4 MPH off the bat, helped set up Winker's eventual game-tying blast. He also later singled to keep the eighth inning alive, which allowed catcher Cal Raleigh to drive in the team's third and final run of the night. Torrens is now 7 for his last 19, potentially signifying a much-needed turnaround for the 26-year old.

3 Down