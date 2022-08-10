Watch: Sam Haggerty Gives Mariners Lead Over Yankees With Solo Blast

After being no-hit through 5.2 innings by Yankees left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty broke the offensive drought with a solo home run down the left field line.

The blast gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in Wednesday's rubber match, banging off the foul pole at a 25-degree launch angle. Off the bat, Haggerty drove the ball 105 MPH on a 93.9 MPH four-seam fastball from Cortes.

Despite not being touted for his power tool, Haggerty now has four home runs on the season and is slashing .326/.373/.547 in 102 plate appearances. He's made it clear there should be no question as to whether or not he stays on Seattle's major league roster as the team continues to get healthy.

