Skip to main content

Mariners Add Rescue Dog to Active Roster

On Friday, the Mariners added rescue dog Tucker to their clubhouse and responded with a big win against the Angels.

SEATTLE — The Mariners added a new member to their clubhouse on Saturday who, as manager Scott Servais noted, was highly-touted, cross-checked and scouted very heavily.

The new addition, of course, is four-year old lab mix Tucker. The Mariners adopted him from OkanDogs in Cashmere, Washington and he stays close to director of major league operations Jack Mosimann. 

Servais said Tucker is the perfect dog to have in the clubhouse and has been enjoying being around the players and running on the field. 

"Robbie Ray had the dog running up and down the hallway before the game yesterday," Servais said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Servais added if he had to pick one player to compare Tucker to, it would be first baseman Ty France because he is "laid back and California cool."

The Mariners hope to spread awareness about the importance of adopting dogs throughout the state of Washington. Servais and his wife Jill are passionate about dog adoption and finding good owners for dogs that need loving homes.

"Adopt, don't shop," Servais stated. "That is my line."

This is not the first time the Mariners have been advocates for dog adoption, as shortstop J.P. Crawford did a charity fundraiser with Blazin Bagels last year for NW Snowdog Rescue. The addition of Tucker continues this trend, as the team hopes to find as many homes as possible for dogs of all kinds across the state. 

Tucker is expected to join the team on road trips throughout the year and will be with the team for the foreseeable future in the clubhouse. He will play endless amounts of fetch and get access to 26 guys with very strong arms. Tucker should fit in nicely.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

USATSI_18828949
News

Mariners Add Rescue Dog to Active Roster

By Benjamin Ranieri15 seconds ago
USATSI_18829973
News

Bats Remain Quiet, But Mariners Ride George Kirby and Ty France to 2-1 Win Over Angels

By Benjamin Ranieri11 minutes ago
USATSI_18772811
Front Office

Breaking Down Mariners LHP Robbie Ray With Bill Hezel of Driveline Baseball

By Benjamin RanieriAug 5, 2022 3:09 PM EDT
USATSI_18627747
News

Report: Mariners Acquire Curt Casali, Matthew Boyd in Pair of Deals With Giants

By Ty Dane GonzalezAug 2, 2022 5:57 PM EDT
USATSI_18285680
News

Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets

By Ty Dane GonzalezAug 1, 2022 4:43 PM EDT
USATSI_18247297
News

Mariners Trade LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Royals For Cash Considerations

By Ty Dane GonzalezAug 1, 2022 3:04 PM EDT
USATSI_18710147 (1)
Front Office

Analysis: Recapping Mariners' 2022 Draft Class

By Alex LedbetterAug 1, 2022 2:15 PM EDT
USATSI_18757601
Front Office

Analysis: Grading Mariners' Trade For RHP Luis Castillo

By Colby PatnodeJul 30, 2022 5:19 PM EDT