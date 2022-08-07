Mariners Add Rescue Dog to Active Roster

SEATTLE — The Mariners added a new member to their clubhouse on Saturday who, as manager Scott Servais noted, was highly-touted, cross-checked and scouted very heavily.

The new addition, of course, is four-year old lab mix Tucker. The Mariners adopted him from OkanDogs in Cashmere, Washington and he stays close to director of major league operations Jack Mosimann.

Servais said Tucker is the perfect dog to have in the clubhouse and has been enjoying being around the players and running on the field.

"Robbie Ray had the dog running up and down the hallway before the game yesterday," Servais said.

Servais added if he had to pick one player to compare Tucker to, it would be first baseman Ty France because he is "laid back and California cool."

The Mariners hope to spread awareness about the importance of adopting dogs throughout the state of Washington. Servais and his wife Jill are passionate about dog adoption and finding good owners for dogs that need loving homes.

"Adopt, don't shop," Servais stated. "That is my line."

This is not the first time the Mariners have been advocates for dog adoption, as shortstop J.P. Crawford did a charity fundraiser with Blazin Bagels last year for NW Snowdog Rescue. The addition of Tucker continues this trend, as the team hopes to find as many homes as possible for dogs of all kinds across the state.

Tucker is expected to join the team on road trips throughout the year and will be with the team for the foreseeable future in the clubhouse. He will play endless amounts of fetch and get access to 26 guys with very strong arms. Tucker should fit in nicely.