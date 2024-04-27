Marlins Looking to Even Series Versus Nationals on Saturday Afternoon
The Miami Marlins want to right the ship today.
Fresh off of the heels of being swept in Atlanta, the Fish dropped game one to the Washington Nationals last night, 3-1, but have a chance to tie the series up right here. Edward Cabrera takes the mound, facing off against lefty Mitchell Parker.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Friday, April 26th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
RF Avisaíl García
SS Tim Anderson
1B Emmanuel Rivera
3B Vidál Bruján
C Christian Bethancourt
Cabrera’s making his third start of the year, already a winner at 1-0 and with a 3.27 ERA. He’s faced about half of the Washington roster and has three players who have victimized him before: Eddie Rosario (six ABs), Luis García (eight ABs), and Joey Meneses (two ABs) all have a single home run off of him.
Here's Washington’s lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
LF Jesse Winker
1B Joey Meneses
2B Luis García Jr
C Keibert Ruiz
3B Trey Lipscomb
RF Eddie Rosario
DH Nick Senzel
CF Jacob Young
Parker’s 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA on the year so far, having struck out twelve batters. Miami’s never faced him before and no Marlins hitter has a major league at-bat off of the lefty.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Saturday, April 27th
Today's matchup is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast tonight is on Bally Sports Florida and the Nationals are on MASN2, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Nationals are on WDCH 99.1 & DC 87.7.