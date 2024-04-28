Marlins Shuffle Lineup, Looking To Avoid Washington Sweep
The Miami Marlins have a great chance to avoid a sweep today.
They may have dropped the first two games of the series, but they have a prime opportunity against the Washington Nationals this afternoon: Miami’s sending one of their best starters, Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.16 ERA) to the mound against veteran Patrick Corbin, who has struggled to a 0-3 record and 6.51 ERA so far this season.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Sunday, April 28th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Tim Anderson
1B Emmanuel Rivera
RF Dane Myers
3B Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Weathers has been an effective starter for Miami this season, going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in his five starts this season. Allowing only nine earned runs (three via the home run), Weathers has struck out 23 in 25.2 innings. But he’s hoping for better results against Washington - he’s 1-1 in his first two starts, but with a 6.35 ERA thanks to two homers and eight earned runs in just 11.1 innings.
Here's Washington’s lineup:
SS CJ Abrams
DH Nick Senzel
LF Jesse Winker
1B Joey Meneses
2B Ildemaro Vargas
3B Trey Lipscomb
RF Alex Call
C Riley Adams
CF Jacob Young
Corbin, who has one of the worst starter ERAs in baseball at 6.51, struggled in his only outing against Miami last season - six innings with four runs allowed (three earned), allowing eleven hits and two walks with just three strikeouts. On the current roster, Josh Bell has three homers in thirteen at-bats against Corbin, while Avisaíl García has two homers in eight at-bats but went on the injured list this morning with a left hamstring strain.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals on Sunday, April 28th
Today's series finale is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET and the roof of loanDepot Park is closed. There’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast this afternoon is on Bally Sports Florida and the Nationals are on MASN2, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Nationals are on WDCH 99.1 & DC 87.7.