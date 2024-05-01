Insider Suggests Mets Can Retain Alonso and Sign Top Free Agent in 2024 Offseason
The New York Mets took a different approach this offseason, not signing free agents to lucrative deals similar to how they have in years past. For Steve Cohen, the expectation is for him to do whatever he can next offseason to make the Mets a World Series-caliber team.
While the moves Cohen and the rest of the front office have made didn't end in what New York ultimately was aiming for, fans can't fault him for not trying.
Juan Soto is the prized possession of the 2024 offseason. Playing for the New York Yankees, it's uncertain if Soto will be willing to move across the city and play in the Queens. Cohen, however, could offer him a deal he can't deny. And with Scott Boras representing arguably the best hitter in baseball, money can and likely will be the reason he signs with a team.
New York also has a potential free agent of their own in Pete Alonso. Alonso, who's arguably the best power hitter in baseball, is a need for the Mets. Allowing him to walk in free agency would be a horrible decision given he's hit at least 37 home runs in every full season he's played.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Ken Rosenthal, appearing on an episode of "Fair Territory," hinted at Cohen landing Soto and Alonso, saying he "probably" could land both.
“You say, ‘Well do you do [Alonso] instead of Soto? If you’re [Mets owner] Steve Cohen, you probably can do both.”
Landing both won't be easy as they'll be the top two free agents on the market. However, if past moves are any indication, Cohen's won't get outbid.
Adding Soto and retaining Alonso would make this offense one of the best in baseball, especially if there are other moves around them.
For Soto, a bidding war between the New York squads would certainly be something. On the other hand, Alonso must stay around as losing homegrown talent isn't acceptable for this franchise.