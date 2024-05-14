New York Mets Sunday Game Moved to Roku for National Broadcast
The New York Mets will get the Roku treatment in August as part of Major League Baseball’s new streaming deal with Roku, which was announced on Monday.
The deal is a continuation of the Sunday Leadoff package, which was on Peacock the past two seasons and featured late morning games that were part of an exclusive broadcast window.
The Mets will host the Miami Marlins on Aug. 18 at Citi Field, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. The game will not be broadcast on SNY, but as part of the deal it will be shown on MLB.tv without blackout restrictions.
It will be the Mets’ only Roku game this season.
New York is in the midst of a solid start to the season, one that could see them remain in contention for an NL Wild Card berth well into the season. That would exceed the expectations most had for the season.
The previous deal with Peacock required viewers to have a paid subscription to the service. With Roku, the game will be free to viewers. In addition to the game, Roku will also feature an all-new MLB Zone to help baseball fans discover live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and a fully programmed MLB FAST channel.
MLB and NBC were seeking a new deal earlier this year. But, as The Athletic reported, the two sides were far apart on a new contract. MLB was reportedly looking for $30 million per year while NBC was offering $10 million.
Terms of the deal between MLB and Roku were not disclosed, but the 18-game package starts this weekend when the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals.