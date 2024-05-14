New York Mets Rebuilt Farm System Hits New High Mark
The New York Mets got a better report card from MLB Pipeline than it did from Baseball America when it came to Top 100 prospects, as the site updated on Monday to include five future Mets.
Baseball America’s recent update included four Mets, with injured infielder Ronny Mauricio among the Top 100.
One thing the two sites could agree on was infielder Jett Williams, who is the New York’s highest-rated prospect by both sites. MLB Pipeline had him at No. 35.
Williams can play shortstop and outfield and is currently at Double-A Binghamton. Just 20 years old, he is projected to be ready to join the Mets next season.
Baseball America had Williams at No. 27.
Outfielder Drew Gilbert, who was part of the haul New York received for pitcher Justin Verlander last August, is No. 43. He is playing at Triple-A Syracuse. He’s only played seven games this season and is batting .240.
Pitcher Christian Scott, who just joined the Mets’ rotation after an injury, is No. 58. If he remains with New York much longer he may graduate from prospect rankings before the next update.
The right-hander is 0-1 with a 2.94 ERA in two starts with the Mets. The former fifth-round pick was 3-0 with a 3.20 ERA at Syracuse before his call-up.
Ryan Clifford, who also came to New York in the Verlander trade, is No. 78. The outfielder and first baseman is a bit behind Clifford in development, as he is batting .216 at High-A Brooklyn. MLB Pipeline sees him as a 2026 call-up.
Last is infielder/outfielder Luisangel Acuña, who is ranked No. 80. The brother of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. was acquired last summer in a trade that shipped pitcher Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.
Acuña is batting .233 at Syracuse.