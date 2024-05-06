Mariners Floated As Possible Trade Option For Mets Star Pete Alonso By Insider
There are plenty of rumors swirling around the New York Mets.
New York has had an up-and-down start to the 2024 campaign but does have the talent to compete for a postseason spot. The Mets have shown some flashes but have been inconsistent to begin the campaign.
One big question that the club will have to address is the future of star first baseman Pete Alonso. The 29-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and it's unclear what will happen with him. He has made it known that he wants to stay in New York, but he has been in trade rumors over the last year.
If the Mets aren't in contention for a postseason spot around the trade deadline it wouldn't be too surprising to see trade speculation pick up even more than it already has. Alonso is expected to land a massive deal in free agency and it's unclear if New York wants to pay him.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden compiled a list of trades he'd like to see happen and floated the Seattle Mariners as a possible option for Alonso if the Mets end up moving him.
"Alonso will be a free agent after this season and there is no indication that the Mets are going to extend him long-term before he reaches free agency," Bowden said. "Therefore, if they aren't in the wild-card race come late July, they should trade Alonso and try to re-sign him in the offseason. He loves New York and loves being a Met, so they'd have a legitimate chance to sign him in the winter...
"The Mariners, on the other side of this deal, would fill their biggest need, landing a big middle-of-the-order power bat to give them a much better chance of winning the (American League) West and even running the table in October. Seattle could replace (Emerson Hancock) in the rotation with Bryan Woo and still have the best five-man rotation in baseball."
This isn't an indication a deal will happen, but a move Bowden speculated could make sense. Alonso has been a homegrown star for the Mets and they at least should consider all options to retain him before considering any trade.
More MLB: Mets All-Star 'Felt Great' After Recent Bullpen Showing Return Could Be Near