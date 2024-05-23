Are New York Mets A Top Landing Spot For Elite Closer?
It's decision time for the New York Mets as they decide their next steps for the rest of the season.
If they decide to compete, they still have some work to do before the MLB deadline. One of the biggest holes has been the bullpen and it's only grown with Edwin Diaz struggling.
As the Colorado Rockies blow their roster up, one of the most sought after names at the MLB trade deadline will be reliever Jalen Beeks.
Beeks is in the middle of a career-best season and has taken just one blown save since April. Any team with a need in the bullpen will likely be interested.
The southpaw is currently sporting a 2.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He doesn’t overpower batters with a very powerful fastball, but gets results and doesn’t get hit hard. Opponents have an xBA of just .206 against him, which is one of the best marks in the league.
He’s relying more on his fastball than usual this season and finding some good value with it. It’s an average 94.8 MPH and doesn’t move a ton, but his unique throwing motion acts as a disruptor.
Last year was a down-year for him, but he has been mostly consistent outside of that since finding his footing in the majors.
The 30-year-old could act as a nice rental option for the rest of the season. He could strike a good balance between being a reliable option but also not breaking the bank. Some expected interest from around the league could drive the price up a bit, but he’s still just a rental option.
Beeks could work as a spot-closer for New York as well as a top reliever whenever Diaz gets back to form. They could also use another reliable lefty option as they have just two right now after the Brooks Raley injury.