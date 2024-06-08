American League Contender Linked To Mets Star In Possible Blockbuster Deal
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is under two months away and the New York Mets will be one of the most talked about teams.
New York currently is eight games under .500, but it's hard to truly determine what the club will do. The National League is having a down year overall and the Mets somehow are just three games out of a playoff spot.
The Mets have time to turn things around but if they can't, a firesale could be on the horizon. There still is plenty of hope that the club could look to add, but right now it doesn't look great for the club.
New York's most talked about trade candidate certainly has been superstar first baseman Pete Alonso and one team that could be an option is the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"But considering the acquiring team would only be guaranteed Alonso for a few months, some lower-budget clubs that might not be in play for him as a free agent could view him as a realistic trade target," Kelly said. "Among the playoff-caliber teams that fit that bill are the Cleveland Guardians (Josh Naylor could shift to DH), Seattle Mariners (more on them in a minute) and Minnesota Twins."
Alonso has been in trade rumors over the last year and while a deal would be devastating, it's becoming more of a possibility. If the Mets can't turn things around, their biggest star could be calling another club home this summer.
