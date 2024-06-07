Mets Have 'More Tradeable Players' Than Anyone Which Could Lead To Firesale
The New York Mets currently are eight games under .500 and the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching.
New York currently is just three games out of a National League Wild Card spot but has a disappointing 27-35 record. The Mets have the talent needed to turn things around, but time is finite. The trade deadline will come and pass on July 30th and if the Mets aren't able to get back on track before then, major changes could be on the way.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman even claimed that general managers already are eyeing the Mets in case of a sell-off at the deadline and said New York has "more tradeable players than anyone."
"GMs are said to be especially interested in what the Mets do, since they may have more tradeable players than anyone," Heyman said. "Pete Alonso, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, J.D. Martinez, Harrison Bader, Jake Diekman, Adam Ottavino, Reed Garrett, and Sean-Reid Foley should have value, and if they pay deals down, so do Starling Marte and Jose Quintana."
This isn't the first time the Mets have been mentioned as a possible seller but it is interesting how many players already are drawing trade interest. Winning fixes all issues and the Mets clearly have talent other clubs are interested in. Hopefully, they can turn things around in New York and ultimately add to the roster around the deadline rather than a sale.
These next few weeks will be extremely critical to the team's decision making and if they don't rack up some wins, a major firesale could be on the way in July.
