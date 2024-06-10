Mets Starter Is 'Intriguing' Trade Option If New York Sells At Deadline
If the New York Mets don't start racking up some wins soon, a major firesale could be on the way.
New York currently is eight games under .500 at 28-36 but has a lot of talent on the roster that could be of interest to other clubs. There is no way to know for sure if the Mets will actually end up selling because they are just three games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
If they do end up selling, though, one player who has been floated as an "intriguing" candidate is starting pitcher Sean Manaea by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The player option could be a tough wrinkle in trade negotiations, but Manaea is having one of the best seasons of his career. Walks were a considerable issue in April, but he has reeled in his control while pretty consistently making it through five full innings. All in all, a solid return to the rotation after spending most of last season in a long-relief role with the (San Francisco Giants)."
The fact that Manaea already has been mentioned as a trade candidate isn't too surprising. He has been solid so far this season and could help shore up the back end of a contender's starting rotation down the stretch.
He has an affordable player option for the 2025 season if he decides to opt in. There's a chance he doesn't pick it up and try his luck in free agency again, but either way, he could help a team down the stretch.
Hopefully, the Mets can make up some ground in the standings and add rather than subtract this summer.
More MLB: Mets Star Called 'Big Name' Who Be On Trade Block This Summer At Deadline