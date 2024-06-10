Mets Star Called 'Big Name' Who Be On Trade Block This Summer At Deadline
The New York Mets spent this past offseason looking for ways to reload the starting rotation but it could look different again this summer.
New York seemed to be in a good spot heading into the 2023 campaign but struggled and ended up being sellers and traded away future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. The Mets responded last offseason by adding Luis Severino and Sean Manaea into the mix in free agency.
Although the rotation has been steady, New York is in danger of becoming sellers once again and Severino was called a "big name" who could be on the trade block by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"After a 2023 campaign in which he was just about the least valuable pitcher in all of baseball, Severino has added a potent sweeper to what is now a six-pitch arsenal, keeping hitters off-balance and generating ground balls at a considerably higher rate than he did from 2018-23," Miller said. "He's nowhere near the strikeout artist that he used to be before the injuries, but this rebound year feels legitimate and should make Severino a big name on the trade block."
The two-time All-Star struggled last season with the New York Yankees but has been able to turn things around with the Mets. He has made 12 starts so far this season and has logged a 3.25 ERA and 58-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 72 innings pitched.
Severino has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years but has finally started to look like his old self. He was one of the top pitchers in baseball in 2017 and 2018 and has shown flashes of being that guy again.
He has been a great pickup for the Mets, but if they don't find ways to win some more games, he could be on his way out of town this summer.
