Brewers place scheduled pitcher on IL; can Mets capitalize?
The New York Mets have been struggling recently, following up a seven-game winning streak with another cold spell.
They have lost eight of their last nine games, getting swept by the San Diego Padres, losing two out of three to the San Francisco Giants and then being on the wrong end of a sweep against the Cleveland Guardians. The skid could not have come at a worse time, since the Mets are now preparing for a three-game series over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers, who own the best record in MLB.
The Brew Crew has been on fire, owning an impressive 70-44 record with a dominant 14-4 record since the All-Star break. The Brewers are two games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, who have the best record in the American League and the second-best record overall. New York is going to have its hands full trying to slow down Milwaukee while simultaneously getting itself back on track.
However, they could be catching a break during the series, with the Brewers having to make some roster moves because of injuries. Rookie pitcher Logan Henderson, who was scheduled to start on Saturday, will no longer be taking the mound.
Mets have to take advantage of Logan Henderson injury
The Brewers announced that Henderson will be placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 4. In his place, Milwaukee has recalled Tobias Myers from Triple-A Nashville, who will be taking the ball on Saturday.
Myers has made eight appearances (five starts) at the major league level this season, throwing 23 innings with a 4.30 ERA. This could be a huge break for the Mets because Myers hasn’t performed anywhere near the level of Henderson.
While fellow rookie Jacob Misiorowski has been garnering a ton of headlines this year after being selected to the NL All-Star Team following only five appearances in the big leagues, Henderson has been just as dominant. The 23-year-old has made five starts, throwing 25.1 innings with 33 strikeouts and only eight walks; Henderson has a stellar 1.78 ERA and has already compiled 1.0 bWAR, which is as much as Misiorowski has produced.
The No. 5-ranked prospect in the Milwaukee farm system, Henderson has made an immediate impact since his debut and his loss will be felt.
New York has its own ace, Kodai Senga, toeing the rubber in Game 1 against Brandon Woodruff. No starter has been announced for Game 2, but Game 3 will feature Sean Manaea facing off against Quinn Priester.