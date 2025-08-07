Why the Mets enter a pivotal series this weekend against Brewers
After winning seven straight games not so long ago, things have since gone south for the New York Mets.
The Mets finished off a disappointing 1-5 homestand on Wednesday after getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians, losing 4-1 and nearly getting no-hit by Guardians' starting pitcher Gavin Williams, until Juan Soto broke up the bid with a solo home run in the ninth inning. New York has now lost four straight games and eight of their last nine.
New York will now begin a three-game series tomorrow with the Milwaukee Brewers, making it the first time they have returned to American Family Field since Pete Alonso's heroics in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. This Brewers team, however, has been one of the league's hottest teams since the All-Star break; after finishing a three-game sweep against the Atlanta Braves, the Brew Crew have not only won their last six games, but hold the best record in all of baseball at 70-44.
With the Amazins' now seemingly reaching a low point of their season, this series against the red-hot Brewers looks to be a pivotal one for them. Even though it's only the second week of August with plenty of baseball still left to be played, the Mets currently hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the NL, with the Cincinnati Reds the closest pursuers behind, trailing by just three games.
Are the Mets in danger of falling out of the playoff picture?
The Reds begin a four-game series on Thursday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. If the Mets get swept out of Milwaukee and the Reds end up sweeping the Pirates or taking three out of four, New York could be in grave danger, from once sitting atop first place in the NL East to being on the outside looking in for a playoff spot.
The Mets quite simply have picked the wrong time for their offense to go silent, as well as failing to cash in with runners in scoring position (even though that's been an issue for the Mets all season).
If the Mets want to right the ship this weekend against a dangerous team like the Brewers, perhaps they can use some of that magic they had in that aforementioned Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series last October that propelled their playoff run from a season ago.