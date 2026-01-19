New York Mets 'in the mix' for perennial NL starter

The New York Mets are not expected to be done making moves between now and the start of the regular season.

After signing All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal (to play third base for the first time), New York is also looking to bolster their starting pitching staff to go along with Nolan McLean, who burst onto the scene towards the end of last season during his eight big league starts.

The Mets are still interested in perhaps signing left-handed starter Framber Valdez, who is the best starter left on the open market. However, the ballclub is also reportedly still interested in trading for this dominant right-hander.

During an episode of the Foul Territory podcast on Monday, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets are "in the mix" for Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

"The one thing the Mets have not addressed yet to a meaningful extent is their starting pitching, that was the downfall of the team last year," Rosenthal said. "I fully expect the Mets are going to get starting pitching at some point. They've addressed their bullpen with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, but they still need a starter...frankly, they're in the mix for Freddy Peralta."

Even after everything the Mets have done, they still need starting pitching.



"They're in the mix for Freddy Peralta," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/OZnnpwMZxp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 19, 2026

Read More: Mets interest in Griffin Canning could signal bigger rotation plans

Peralta has been a highly coveted name that has swirled around in potential trade talks throughout the offseason, as he is slated to become a free agent after the 2026 season. The Brewers, however, are reportedly looking for a substantial haul in return for Peralta.

The 29-year-old is coming off another stellar season for Milwaukee in 2025; in 31 starts, Peralta logged a 17-6 record with a career-best 2.70 ERA, 204 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08 across 176.2 innings pitched. The righty hurler was also selected to the National League All-Star team for the second time in his career.

While Peralta would undoubtedly make the Mets' rotation more formidable after it struggled so mightily last season, as Rosenthal alluded to, the Brewers' asking price from the Amazins' will be high. Names like Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, as well as infielders Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, or Luisangel Acuña, may be players the Brewers would like in a potential trade. The Mets have made it clear that McLean is off limits in any trade talks with teams across the league.

Even though the expectation is that Freddy Peralta will remain in Milwaukee when Opening Day arrives, the Mets still seem to hold a level of interest in his services to help their rotation, which has more questions than answers heading into a pivotal 2026 season in Flushing.

If you like our content,choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles: