Carlos Correa Bolts Talks With New York Mets to Sign With Twins

Carlos Correa bolted from talks with the Mets to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins.

He will not be a Met after all.

Carlos Correa is signing a six-year, $200 million deal to go back to the Minnesota Twins. The deal includes four vesting years that could add up to an additional $70 million.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and The New York Post's Jon Heyman had the agreement and details.

According to Heyman, the most significant portion of Correa's physical has been completed with the Twins, including his leg/ankle issue.

This same ankle issue cost Correa a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, as well as a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets.

As Mike Marino of Inside the Mets reported, the Mets offered Correa six-years, $157.5 million guaranteed. The final six years would've only been conditionally guaranteed.

The Mets and Correa tried to work out the contract language of their deal for nearly three weeks. But In the end, Correa walked away from talks with the Mets in order to re-sign with the Twins for $42.5 million more guaranteed across six years.

