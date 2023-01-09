New York Mets Sign Tim Locastro to Minor League Deal

The moment you've all been waiting for. Just kidding, It's not about Carlos Correa.

As multiple sources told Inside the Mets, the Mets are signing outfielder Tim Locastro to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Locastro spent last season with the Yankees, appearing in 38 games while batting .186 with a .588 OPS.

The 30-year-old is known for his speed, which is his biggest asset, and versatility, as he has the ability to play all three outfield positions.

The Mets were in desperate need of outfield depth and they added some by signing Locastro to join the mix.

Before landing Locastro, starting second baseman Jeff McNeil was the Mets' fourth outfielder and Khalil Lee was right behind him on the depth chart.

Now, Locastro will have the opportunity to compete for the Mets' fourth outfielder job during spring training.

Even with the signing of Locastro, the Mets could stand to add at least one more backup outfielder, potentially on a major league deal.

Beyond Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha, the Mets' outfield depth is razor thin. The Locastro signing was a start, but they will likely need to do more in order to bolster this unit.

