New York Mets in Search of Backup Outfielder

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, once the Mets get a deal done with Carlos Correa, they intend to shift their focus to adding a backup outfielder.

As it stands, the Mets' starting outfield features: Brandon Nimmo in center field, Starling Marte in right and Mark Canha in left.

However, beyond this starting trio, second baseman Jeff McNeil is the fourth outfielder and minor leaguer Khalil Lee is fifth on the depth chart.

While McNeil will likely continue to receive time in left, which would allow Luis Guillorme to play second base on a semi-regular basis, the Mets are still looking to add to their outfield depth.

Top prospect Brett Baty, natural third baseman, could be an option in left field, but he will need to accumulate reps at this position in Triple-A Syracuse to start the year.

Among the possible names that are available on the free agent market include: Adam Duvall, Jurickson Profar and A.J. Pollock.

Former Buck Showalter player, Trey Mancini, could be another option if he would be willing to take on a part-time role. That said, Mancini mostly plays first base these days, which the Mets could also use a backup to Pete Alonso.

The options have dwindled on the free agent market, so if the Mets can't sign a backup outfielder, It's possible that they explore the trade market to help boost their depth in this area.

The Mets also might need more than just one backup outfielder, as their depth is razor thin in both the major and minor leagues.

