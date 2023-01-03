Carlos Correa posts picture of son in "I love NY" shirt.

Carlos Correa may be sending a message.

In the very least, he ignited speculation on Tuesday morning when he posted an Instagram story holding his son, Kylo, who is wearing an "I love NY" shirt.

While holding his son, Correa is wearing eye black and a Boras Corp. t-shirt, while holding his glove.

The caption of the picture was "Going to work with daddy today."

After his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through due to medical concerns, Correa and the Mets agreed on a 12-year, $315 million contract on December 21.

However, Correa's deal with the Mets has been held up due to similar concerns over his physical. Correa broke his right fibula in 2014, received surgery, and has a plate near his right ankle. He has not missed time due to this injury ever since.

Per multiple reports, Correa is believed to be unwilling to restructure the years or contract figures on his deal. The Mets and Correa could possibly be adding language into the contract that protects the Mets should Correa miss time due to an injury to the right leg.

Although it has been 11 days since the Mets flagged Correa's physical, the feeling still remains that both sides will come to a resolution.

Correa's Instagram story may not have meant much, but it added more speculation to the fire, as we await the outcome between he and the Mets.

