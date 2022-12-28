New York Mets, Carlos Correa Must Strike a Deal

It has been six days since Carlos Correa's physical examination with the New York Mets.

Like Correa's physical with the San Francisco Giants, which saw his 13-year, $350 million deal fall through, the Mets were also concerned with what they saw.

The holdup, of course, is Correa's right leg, which contains a plate near his right ankle from when he fractured his right fibula in 2014 while playing in the minor leagues. Correa has not missed time due to this injury, but had a close call last season when he slid into second base and got hit in the plate. Fortunately, he was able to remain in the game.

“He just hit my plate,” Correa said via The Athletic, in reference to the plate in his leg. “I had surgery and he hit it. Just kind of felt numb. Vibrating. So I was just waiting for it to calm down. It was a little scary, but when I moved I knew I was good.”

On Wednesday, there was continued radio silence from both Mets people and Correa's camp, as the two sides try to work through the medical concerns from Correa's physical and strike a deal.

From a source, who is familiar with the Mets' thinking, this person gives the Mets and Correa a 51-49 chance of striking a deal. In the same token, they are leaning towards the side of a deal getting done.

"Both sides want it and need it to happen....especially Correa," said the source. "It's gonna get done."

If they can't agree on a deal, there would be major repercussions for both sides.

For Correa, this would be the second team to fall through for him this offseason, which would plummet his price tag on the open market.

For the Mets, they'd lose that last piece of an impact bat that they were missing down the stretch of last season, which saw their offense wither against the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. The free agent market has also evaporated in this department, as all the big bats have been snatched up.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, Correa isn't interested in restructuring the terms of his deal. However, he might not have a choice. Puma added that Correa's preference is to play for the Mets.

Regardless of his medical concerns, both the Mets and Correa need to get this deal done. Whether It's reworked or adds clauses protecting the Mets if Correa misses time because of his leg, It's too late for either side to walk away.

It's time for the Mets and Correa to agree on a deal. If they can't come to an agreement, it would be a major letdown for both sides.

