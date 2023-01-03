Marlins Inquired About New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar

The Marlins reportedly inquired about Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

As we continue to await the outcome of the Mets' deal with Carlos Correa, New York could potentially trade their current third baseman if the deal goes through.

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins inquired about Eduardo Escobar earlier in the offseason.

However, with the Correa deal in limbo, the Marlins pivoted to signing another infielder in Jean Segura.

It's unknown whether Miami will circle back about Escobar's availability if and when Correa becomes a Met.

In his first season in Queens, Escobar batted .240 with a .725 OPS, 20 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The 33-year-old is owed $9.5 million in 2023 and has a club option of $9 million in 2024.

Should Correa become a Met, the team could look to trade Escobar or use him as a designated hitter against left-handed pitching.

